Dorothy (Roberts) Matts
South River - Dorothy (Roberts) Matts passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her residence. She was 90.

Born in South River, Dorothy remained a lifelong resident.

Dorothy worked as a legal secretary, and in the billing department, at Herman Forwarding in South Brunswick for 13 years.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Sophie Roberts; her husband, Robert, in 2019, and her brothers, Fred and Tom.

Surviving are her son, William, of South River; two daughters, Jill Rizco of South River, and Colleen Rafter of Englishtown; son-in-law, John Rizco of South River; seven grandchildren, Shaun, Jesse, Cody, Sunny, Ryan, Melanie and Stephanie; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Emma and Madeline; her best friend and sister, Norma, and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and nana.

Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick, and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
