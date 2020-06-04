Dorothy (Roberts) Matts
South River - Dorothy (Roberts) Matts passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her residence. She was 90.
Born in South River, Dorothy remained a lifelong resident.
Dorothy worked as a legal secretary, and in the billing department, at Herman Forwarding in South Brunswick for 13 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Sophie Roberts; her husband, Robert, in 2019, and her brothers, Fred and Tom.
Surviving are her son, William, of South River; two daughters, Jill Rizco of South River, and Colleen Rafter of Englishtown; son-in-law, John Rizco of South River; seven grandchildren, Shaun, Jesse, Cody, Sunny, Ryan, Melanie and Stephanie; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Emma and Madeline; her best friend and sister, Norma, and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and nana.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick, and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.