Dorothy McLaughlin
Somerset - Dorothy McLaughlin passed away on Monday at The Parker Home in Somerset. She was 83 years old.
Mrs. McLaughlin was born in Arlington, Massachusetts, graduated from Framingham High School class of '54, earned her Bachelor of Science degree in History at Bridgewater State Teachers College class of '58 and worked as a Social Studies teacher in Springfield, MA before marrying. She lived in Buffalo, NY and Altoona, PA before moving to Somerset.
She was a parishioner since 1965 at St. Matthias Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Mrs. McLaughlin worked as a substitute teacher in the Franklin Township Public Schools, was a Cub Scout and Brownie leader, and a member of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters.
Mrs. McLaughlin was a published author of award-winning English language Haiku, Senryu, and Tanka poetry and served as the Haiku editor for the Piedmont Literary Review for 10 years. She was a member of the Haiku Society of America and the Tanka Society of America and a facilitator of haiku workshops at OLLI-RU, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Rutgers University in New Jersey.
Mrs. McLaughlin was predeceased by her brothers David, Edgar and Arthur Mahoney, sisters-in-law Rachael Karasinski, Mary Jean Laramie, and Joan Mahoney, and brother-in-law Joseph Laramie.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years James McLaughlin of Somerset and their children Thomas McLaughlin and Johanni Duran of East Brunswick and Theresa McLaughlin and Rohan Thakur of California. She is also survived by her grandchildren James and George McLaughlin and Ramon and Romeo Diaz, a sister-in-law Judith Mahoney, godson Scott Mahoney and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Services will begin on Saturday at 9 AM at the funeral home followed by a 9:30 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset NJ. Committal services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019