Dorothy McLaughlin
Middlesex - Dorothy (Booth) McLaughlin, 84, passed away at Bridgeway Care Center on Sunday evening, October 4, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late John and Ruth (Carragher) Booth, Dorothy has been a resident of the borough since 1969.
In 2001, Dorothy retired from Somerset Medical Center where she worked for thirty-five years as a social worker. She enjoyed bowling, taking trips to the shore and Atlantic City but her favorite time spent was with her grandchildren.
Predeceased by her brother Bill Booth, Dorothy leaves behind her loving sons; Robert of Piscataway and Gary and his wife Christine of Green Brook and three cherished grandchildren; Erica, Kyle and Kaylee.
Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5pm-7pm with a religious service at 6pm. Dorothy will be laid to rest privately at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
