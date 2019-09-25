Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Dorothy Reilly Obituary
Dorothy Reilly

Peapack - Dorothy Reilly passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was 89 years old.

Born in Bayonne, NJ, to parents Emil and Anna (nee Hundley) Hoff, Dorothy has been a Peapack resident since 1976, and was a parishioner of the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newton.

Dorothy worked as a Supervisor in Morristown for AT&T for 35 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Happy Rockers and loved spending time with her family. Dorothy absolutely loved travelling and visiting other countries and met wonderful folks from the tour groups. She had a special love for Beagles and had one of her very own whom she adored.

Dorothy was a cancer survivor and always fought the good fight. Dorothy had a loving, caring heart to all around her. She held a special place in her heart for her very close friends and would always take them off guard with her funny and witty sense of humor. Dorothy will be missed dearly.

Dorothy is predeceased by her sister Marjorie Dethlesfsen, and her niece Lorraine Dethlefsen. She is survived by her nephew Robert Dethlefsen, and her grand nephews, Brian and Kevin Dethlefsen, as well as several dear friends.

A service will be held on Saturday, September 28, at 11 AM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 176 Main St, Peapack NJ, www.baileyfuneral.com. A burial will immediately follow at Peapack Union Cemetery, 88 Mendham Rd, Gladstone, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Attn: Elliott Pollock, 885 Second Ave, 7th Fl., New York, NY 10017, or online at https://giving.mskcc.org/.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 25, 2019
