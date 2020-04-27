Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Schneider Obituary
Dorothy Schneider

Edison - Dorothy Schneider, of Edison, passed away April 22, 2020 at Arista Care @ Cedar Oaks. Dorothy was born in Manhattan to the late Ciro and Susan LaCastra. She worked as a teacher's aid at an early learning preschool.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Philip; sons, Kenneth and Thomas Schneider; and her daughter Linda Schneider.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -