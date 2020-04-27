|
Dorothy Schneider
Edison - Dorothy Schneider, of Edison, passed away April 22, 2020 at Arista Care @ Cedar Oaks. Dorothy was born in Manhattan to the late Ciro and Susan LaCastra. She worked as a teacher's aid at an early learning preschool.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Philip; sons, Kenneth and Thomas Schneider; and her daughter Linda Schneider.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020