Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Dorothy Sliker


1940 - 2019
Dorothy Sliker Obituary
Dorothy Sliker

Bridgewater - Dorothy Sliker, 78, of Bridgewater, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Bridgeway Care Center surrounded by her loving family.

Viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Route 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876 and on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 10-11am followed by an 11 am prayer service at the funeral home.

Committal is private.

A full obituary reflecting her life can be seen on our website www.branchburgfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 7, 2019
