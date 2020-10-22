1/
Dorothy Snedeker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Snedeker

Highland Park - Dorothy Snedeker of Highland Park passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Parker Landing Lane. Dorothy had served as President on the Board of Parker many years earlier,

She was born in Gillman City, Missouri and lived in Highland Park for most of her life. She was an artisan who devoted her time to learning new creative skills. She earned many awards as a member of the Historical Society for her exceptional work.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, William Parker, in 2008.

She leaves behind two children, Marjorie and Jeanne Snedeker, sister Gloria, brother John Sterling, 3 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Van Lieu Cemetery, North Brunswick. Pastor John Schenck will officiate at the burial. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Avenue, Highland Park, NJ 732-545-0606 www.jkfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
Van Lieu Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park
17 South Adelaide Avenue
Highland Park, NJ 08904
732-545-0606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home - Highland Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved