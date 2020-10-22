Dorothy Snedeker
Highland Park - Dorothy Snedeker of Highland Park passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Parker Landing Lane. Dorothy had served as President on the Board of Parker many years earlier,
She was born in Gillman City, Missouri and lived in Highland Park for most of her life. She was an artisan who devoted her time to learning new creative skills. She earned many awards as a member of the Historical Society for her exceptional work.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, William Parker, in 2008.
She leaves behind two children, Marjorie and Jeanne Snedeker, sister Gloria, brother John Sterling, 3 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday at the Van Lieu Cemetery, North Brunswick. Pastor John Schenck will officiate at the burial. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Avenue, Highland Park, NJ 732-545-0606 www.jkfuneralhome.com