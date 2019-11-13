|
|
Dorothy Staats
Middlesex - Dorothy M. Staats, 90, of Middlesex passed away suddenly on Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Carolyn Mew.
Dottie lead a full and active life up to her final day. She had many friends of all ages and was respected and loved by all. She had the best laugh which she willingly shared with those around her. She was a pillar in the dog obedience community where she volunteered and served in numerous clubs and in various capacities. She cheered everyone on the ring and wanted everyone to succeed. She loved her dogs and was a great dog trainer who touched many lives.
Dottie co-owned Happy Paws Obedience School in Manville, NJ, with Barbra Myers for 19 years. She was a member of the German Shorthair Pointer Club of America where her dogs frequently ranked in the top 10 for obedience competition. She was also a member of the Eastern German Shorthair Pointer Club, presenting the annual gold pin awards for many years. She was a devoted board member of the Morris Hill's Dog Training Club where she loved to volunteer, working tirelessly at the club events. She was also an honorary member of the K-9 Obedience Training Club of Essex County where she volunteered at many club events and trials as a student steward or in any capacity needed. She was the treasurer of the Pennjy Obedience Club. Her presence and enthusiasm in these communities will be greatly missed.
Dottie also enjoyed being a member of the Savvy Seniors at Easton Hospital. She often traveled with them, attended many of their events including the annual Christmas party, and volunteered with them at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
Dottie is predeceased by her husband George Staats and sister Caroline Mew. She is survived by her son Stephen Deats, her daughter Nancy Brown, and three grandchildren- Christine Mansfield (33), Kimberly Mansfield (32), and Ashley Brown (23). Also surviving her are her two closest companions Charly and Chrissy. They both have already been placed in wonderful homes.
Friends may visit the family on Friday, November 15 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave in Dunellen. A funeral service will be held at 7:30pm. Dorothy will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 16 at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains with a graveside service at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked in Dorothy's name to: GSP Rescue of NJ, P.O.Box 131, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019