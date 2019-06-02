|
Dorothy Theresa Mascola
Cliffwood Beach - Dorothy Theresa Mascola 91, of Cliffwood Beach, entered into eternal rest May 31, 2019, at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison. She was born in Elizabeth and has resided in Cliffwood Beach since 1960.
She was a communicant of St. Lawrence R C Church in Lawrence Harbor.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband John Michael "Chic" Mascola in 1989. She is survived by her children Mary Manuel and her husband Dennis of Menlo Park Terr., Patricia Lyons of Florida, Georgette Porter and her husband Kenneth of Florida, John Wesp Jr. and his wife Angel of Delaware, and Thomas Wesp of Lawrence Harbor, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and her siblings Geraldine Corley, Rose Marie Ur, and Shirley Sgrulloni.
Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, with a prayer service at 7:45 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019