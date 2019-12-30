|
Dorothy Trojanowski Kseniak
South River - Dorothy Trojanowski Kseniak age 92 of South River passed peacefully on Monday December 30, 2019 at Francis E. Parker Home in New Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. Born in South River she was a lifelong borough resident. Dorothy had been employed as an administrative assistant at ER Squibb and Bristol Myers Squibb retiring in 1991 after 31 years of service. A member as well as an assistant treasurer for the Bristol Myers Squibb Retirees Club.
A communicant of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in South River she was a member and past treasurer of the Altar Rosary Society as well as a member of the Saint Cecelia Choir. She was a founding member and officer of the Imperial Music Center, a member and treasurer for the Post 1451 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Post 214 Ladies Auxiliary. Dorothy was a member and financial secretary of the Holy Trinity Society #514, deputy for the Polish R.C. Union of America for over 40 years as well as an officer of Circuit #71.
Her husband Stanley died in 1988 and was also predeceased by her parents Polikarp & Stephanie Trojanowski, her sisters Jane Principe, and Lorraine Garboski and her brother Edward P. Trojanowski.
Surviving are her daughter and son in law Doreen "Dee" & Frank Benick of Whitehouse Station, her son and daughter in law Mark & Martha Kseniak of Bluffton, SC her grandchildren David Benick and Jody Benick and her husband Neil Gegna all of Manhattan. Also surviving are her very dear friend Lee Walter and her daughter Lisa Frascino of Brick as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Thursday from 5pm to 8pm at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Avenue South River with a funeral mass to be held Friday 8:30am from the Funeral Home followed by a 9am mass at Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R. C. Church in South River burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick, N.J. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020