Dorothy V. Czirjak
FORDS - Dorothy V. Czirjak, 84, of Fords, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison. Mrs. Czirjak was born in Hopelawn to the late Klemence and Mary Mozdzierz and had lived all of her life in Fords.
She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Our mother had a beautiful smile and a loving and gentle heart! She enjoyed her family and friends, especially around the table playing cards laughing and joking! Through the years she loved all of her many cats, too! She always looked forward to her trips to Atlantic City and playing her lottery tickets. Our mother leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories of herself that we will cherish and hold dear!
Dorothy was a member of the Our Lady of Peace RC Church of Fords.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband John in 2014, three sisters: Eva Racz, Eleanor Fraind and Agnes Whitebread and also five brothers: John, Edward, Leon, Joseph and Adam Mozdzierz.
Surviving are her dear daughters: Shirley Czirjak of Fords, and Theresa Czirjak also of Fords, two step children, four step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, private funeral services will be held under the direction of the Mitruska Funeral Home, 531 New Brunswick Ave. in Fords. Entombment will take place in the St. Gertrude's Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. To leave online condolences, please visit mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 28 to May 30, 2020.