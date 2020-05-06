|
Dorothy V. Indeck
Bridgewater - Dorothy V (Zeidman) Indeck passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 from complications of the Corona Virus. She was born in 1924 to Philip and Fanny(Berman) Zeidman in Brooklyn.
Dorothy grew up in Boston, and graduated from Boston Teachers College. After graduation she taught elementary school in Boston. During that time she met her future husband Bernie Indeck. Bernie and Dorothy moved to Bridgewater, New Jersey in 1958 where they raised their three children, Barbara, Matthew and Andrew.
Dorothy taught in the Bridgewater public elementary schools including teaching the gifted and talented children at the Van Holten and Adamsville schools.
Dorothy was very active in the local synagogue and Hadassah. She was an avid reader, sang in a semi professional women's choral group (in the Boston area), and enjoyed going to the opera and the theater. Dorothy volunteered as a docent at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University.
Dorothy was dedicated to her family above all else. She leaves her daughter Barbara (Cowen), and her son Matthew with wife Cathey, and Andrew with wife Cheryl, her grandchildren Neil Hebert, Carl Hebert, Meredith Grant, Justin and Jennifer Grant, Daria Indeck, Dagan & Tina Indeck, Rebecca Indeck, Alissa Indeck. Great grandchildren Jonathan Robbins, Raya Hay, Nathaniel Grant, Julianna Grant, Peter Grant, Penelope Grant, Vito Indeck and Enzo Indeck
Dorothy is pre-deceased by her husband Bernard Indeck, her sister Beatrice Young and brother Morton Zeidman, grandson Rick Hebert, and son-in-law Robert Cowen.
Graveside services will be private at Temple Sholom Cemetery in Bridgewater. Arrangements by Bruce C. Van Arsdale Funeral Home in Somerville.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Shimon and Sara Birnbaum Jewish Community Center 775 Talamini Road, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. To send condolences to the family, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from May 6 to May 7, 2020