|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Waugh
Fanwood - Dorothy "Dot" Waugh, 91, of Fanwood, passed away May 3, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born to the late Frank and Clora Van Deventer in Plainfield in 1928. She grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1946. She married Robert S. Waugh in 1950 and they were married for 56 years. They raised two sons, Robert and Timothy in Scotch Plains. She is survived by her son Robert, his wife Deon; nieces Carol Storz, Trudy Carr, and nephew David Housel. She is predeceased by her husband Robert as well as her son Timothy.
Dot was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Westfield. She loved church music and sang in the choir for over 70 years. She and her sister Jean were both inaugural members of the church's handbell choir. Dot loved nothing more than going to regional handbell recitals. Additionally, Dot was famous for rounding up her family and friends and "going to lunch", which included long afternoon tours throughout New Jersey. After secretarial school Dot worked at The Singer Corporation in Manhattan. Dot later worked at Hahne & Co, and then Lord & Taylor; for well over 30 years.
Dot's remains will be interred at The First Baptist Church of Westfield. A private service will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that any donations, in lieu of flowers, be directed to The First Baptist Church of Westfield.
Published in Courier News from May 11 to May 12, 2020