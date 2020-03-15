|
Dorothy Wilcox
Woodbridge - Dorothy Wilcox, nee: Bostell, 88 of Woodbridge passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born and raised in Elizabeth, Dorothy was a resident of Woodbridge for 66 years and was employed as a school aid for the Woodbridge Township Board of Education at Ross Street School in Woodbridge. She was a devoted member of St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge and was involved with the religous formation group, was a member of the Wednesday morning ladies bowling league at Majestic Lanes in Woodbridge and was happy to volunteer at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway. Dorothy was also a proud medal recipient at the New Jersey Senior Olympics between the years of 2017 and 2019 in the areas of bowling and mini golf.
Dorothy was predeceased by her loving parents, Henry and Teresa Bostel of Elizabeth and her beloved husband, George Wilcox. Surviving are her children, Frances Wilcox and her partner Cynthia Cannon, Joyce Gibbons and her husband Richard, William Wilcox and his wife Lauren, Joann Baccinelli and her husband Kyle, Karen Schwalje and her husband Jim and Kathy Plichta and her husband David. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Emily, David, William and Michael Gibbons, David, Melanie and Nicholas Plichta, Ricky, Samantha and Molly Schwalje, Allie and Kate Baccinelli and Patricia Wilcox; great grandchildren, Madelyn and Hailey Schwalje.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9am to 10am at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by a 10:30am mass of resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to St. James Food Pantry, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 or Haven Hospice, 60 James Street, Edison, NJ 08820 ATTN: Haven Hospice.
