Dorothy Wincz
Freeland, PA - Dorothy Wincz, 94 of Freeland, PA, formerly of Jersey City, NJ, and Iselin, NJ, passed away at home peacefully on June 6, 2020.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of twenty-three years, John, and her parents Frances and William, her sister Eleanor Crawford and brother William Crawford.
Dorothy is survived by her three children: John and his wife Milissa, of Iselin, NJ, Gary and his wife Denise of Weatherly, PA, and Cheryl of Freeland, PA.
Dorothy is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Cremation will be private, internment will also be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.