|
|
Dorris Saunders
Spotswood - Dorris Saunders (Sabo, LeHotay), age 91, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Dorris has been a resident of Spotswood since 1950. Prior to her retirement in 2011, she worked at AMF Head Tennis Division in Plainsboro for 12 years and McMaster-Carr in Robbinsville for 25 years.
Dorris loved Wednesday night bowling, was a past member of the East Brunswick Garden Club, a past Columbiette of the Knights of Columbus Council 4907, and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for 11 years. She loved to travel, driving to California in 1955, visiting the islands, trips to Poland in 1980 and 1984, and vacations in Italy, Austria, Germany, England, and Hawaii. She was an avid reader who collected many first editions of her favorite authors. She also looked forward to and loved hosting her family for Christmas Eve dinner.
Dorris is predeceased by her husband Tom in 1990; her parents Jim and Viola Sabo (Janesky); her two sisters Wanda Sabo and Gloria Duncan, her brother Joe LeHotay, Jr; her stepfathers Joe LeHotay, Sr. and Frank Janesky; and her precious grandson Kyle Gliese.
Surviving are her children Darlene Gliese of Spotswood, and Tom Saunders and his wife Tina of Helmetta; her grandsons and their spouses Christian and Brigitte Gliese of South River, and Chad and Stefanie Gliese of Spotswood; and the treasures of her long life her great-grandchildren Alex, Eric, Ariana, and Olivia.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday at 8:30am from the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River with a 9am mass at St. Mary of Ostrabrama RC Church. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Monday from 4pm to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation be made in Dorris' name to either the poor box in the rear of the church or to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Letters of condolence, directions and completed funeral arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020