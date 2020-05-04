|
|
Dorsey Perry
Perth Amboy - Dorsey Perry, 85, of Perth Amboy, NJ, closed his eyes and entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 due to complications of the Covid-19.
Dorsey was well known as the "Great Mechanic" who could listen to a car and know "exactly" what was wrong with it.
Dorsey leaves to cherish his memories, the love of his life, Ruth Perry of Perth Amboy, NJ; five daughters, Barbara (Timothy) Artis of Cliffwood Beach, NJ, Sheila Perry of Perth Amboy, NJ; Diane Traeye of Keasbey, NJ; Stephanie Perry and Betty Perry both of Perth Amboy, NJ; two sons, Dorsey Perry Jr. of Trenton, NJ; and Eddie (Ihesia) Perry of Farmingdale, NJ; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Roberta Jones of Franklin County, NC, and Juanita Bartee of Jersey City, NJ; and one sister-in-law, Mamie Evelyn Perry of Port Murray, NJ; plus a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Due to the current temporary regulations in our state and nation, a brief service will be held at Buckland Funeral Home in Somerville, NJ, (that will be live streamed) and a private interment will be held at Alpine Cemetery in Perth Amboy, NJ. You can view the live stream on May 7th at 11am via the website at: www.bucklandFuneralHome.com/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Buckland Funeral Home,10 W End Avenue, Somerville, NJ 08876, (908) 218-0281.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020