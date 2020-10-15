Douglas Edward Wicks



Basking Ridge - Douglas Edward Wicks, 85, of Basking Ridge, NJ went to his eternal rest on October 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 57 years Bernice of Basking Ridge, son, Douglas, Wall, and daughter, Jennifer Schnarr, Basking Ridge, NJ.



Douglas is survived by three adoring grandchildren, Julia and Caroline Schnarr and Matthew Wicks. Born in Bound Brook, and raised in North Plainfield, he graduated from Syracuse University in 1960 where he met his wife. He enlisted in the US Army Reserves, resided in Basking Ridge for 43 years, and served his community in local government dedicating more than 15 years as a member of the Bernards Township Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning Board. In addition to being a dedicated father and countryman, Doug held civil engineering and industrial management professional roles.



Doug's Celebration of Life will be held in Spring, 2021.









