Douglas H. Peterson
Piscataway - Douglas H. Peterson, 77,of Piscataway, passed on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Millennium Memory Care in Holmdel.
Born in Perth Amboy, and formerly of Woodbridge Township, he had resided in Piscataway for the last 33 years.
He was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, with the "Class of 1960".
He was a retired Delivery Driver, for 30 years, with the United Parcel Service in Edison.
He is predeceased by his parents, William and Helen Peterson and his brother William Peterson.
He leaves behind his beloved Life Companion of 33 years, Patricia Theile, his son, Douglas M Peterson and his daughter-in-law Carol of South Amboy, his daughter, Dawn Marie Peterson, his dear grandchildren; Katlyn, Douglas and Aby Peterson, all of South Amboy and Ashley Lynn Chrzaszcz, of Edison, and his sister, Dorothy Garrabrant of Manchester.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
to send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020