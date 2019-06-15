|
|
Douglas LaVigne
South Amboy - Douglas G. LaVigne, 57, of South Amboy died on Thursday June 6, 2019. Born in Irvington he lived in Old Bridge before settling in South Amboy. He was previously employed by the City of South Amboy.
Son of the late Geraldine "Gerri" Jones LaVigne he is also predeceased by his wife Margaret Mary Clark-LaVigne in 2015 and his nephew Joseph W. LaVigne, III. He is survived by his father Joseph W. LaVigne; his children Michelle Ann LaVigne-Schlottfeld, her husband Scott and their children Faith, Sebastian, Jude and Tatum, Jennifer Marie Vichorec, her husband Peter and their children Daniella and Julianna and James Douglas LaVigne and his wife Brianna Kierson; his brothers and sisters-in-law Joseph W. and Nancy LaVigne, Darren C. and Joy LaVigne and Corey A. and Amour LaVigne; his nieces and nephews Victoria, Anthony, Amanda, Cori and Hannah and his lifelong best friend Gregg Miller.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 from 4 to 7pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 15, 2019