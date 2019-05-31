|
|
Douglas M. Nelson
Edison - Douglas M. Nelson, 58, formerly of Carteret, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison. He was born in Rahway and grew up in Carteret. He was a former Truck Driver and a long-term resident of the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
He is predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Ann Nelson and his brother, Eugene J. Nelson Jr. Douglas is survived by his son, Scott A. Nelson, Florida; his brother, Glenn and his wife Deanna, Louisiana; his sister, Colleen Kolibas, NJ and many nieces and nephews. As well as his best friends, Ed and Josie Krzywicki.
Friends and Family may visit on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM at Funeral Home, interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Woodbridge. In lieu of flowers, donations Ruth Gottscho Kidney Foundation, 515 Warwick Ave., Teaneck, NJ 07666, 1(201) 578-4268.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 31, 2019