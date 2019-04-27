Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
34 Yorktown Rd
Hillsborough, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas McGough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas McGough

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas McGough Obituary
Douglas McGough

Hillsborough - Douglas McGough, 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 23th,2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, April 29th, in St. Joseph's Church, 34 Yorktown Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844;

Followed by an entombment at Holy Cross Burial Park & Mausoleum, 840 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

Visiting for relatives and friends will be held the same day from 10 - 11am at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.

For the full obituary and memorial contribution information; please visit www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now