Douglas McGough
Hillsborough - Douglas McGough, 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 23th,2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, April 29th, in St. Joseph's Church, 34 Yorktown Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844;
Followed by an entombment at Holy Cross Burial Park & Mausoleum, 840 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Visiting for relatives and friends will be held the same day from 10 - 11am at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Hillsborough Funeral Home.
For the full obituary and memorial contribution information; please visit www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 27, 2019