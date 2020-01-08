|
|
Douglas Sutton, Sr.
Pluckemin - Douglas Sutton, Sr., 82, of the Pluckemin section of Bedminster passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Somerville on December 19, 1937, a son of the late Warren and Elizabeth Gorman Sutton. He grew up in North Branch and had lived in Peapack for 42 years before moving to Pluckemin in July 2019.
He was a graduate of Somerville High School.
Doug was the owner and operator of The Butler's Pantry in Far Hills for 40 years retiring in 2017.
A dedicated and patriotic US Army veteran having served prior to the Vietnam War, Doug was instrumental in organizing a service of remembrance every Veterans' Day at the war monuments in Far Hills.
He loved snowmobiling and auto racing, and was a baseball fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers continuing to follow them when they moved to the West coast.
He is predeceased by a brother, Robert Sutton.
Mr. Sutton is survived by a son, Douglas Sutton, Jr. and his wife, Colleen, of Bedminster; a daughter, Tracy Munson and her husband, Trey, of Richlandtown, PA; four grandchildren, Alexis and Montana Sutton and Tyler and Ryan Munson; and a sister, Elizabeth Tag of Asbury.
A visitation will be held at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster on Sunday, January 12 from 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Far Hills - Bedminster First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 834, Far Hills, NJ 07931 or the Far Hills - Bedminster Fire Department, 100 Miller Lane, Bedminster, NJ 07921.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020