|
|
Duncan McCaskill, Jr.
Piscataway/Myrtle Beach - Duncan McCaskill, Jr., 74, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ.
Born and raised in Garwood, NJ, Duncan was a long time resident of Piscataway and shared a residence in Myrtle Beach for the last 10 years.
A decorated Vietnam Veteran, Duncan served with the United States Marine Corps and awarded with two purple hearts and a bronze star. Member of the Copestone - Ophir Masonic Lodge in Karney and Elk Lodge 1771 of Myrtle Beach; Duncan was also a life member of the VFW Post 10420 and American Legion Piscataway Post 261where he served as a two time commander.
Duncan retired from the Piscataway Board of Education where he worked with ground maintenance crew. Throughout his life, Duncan's passion was playing the bagpipes and being a drum major. He taught many men and woman the intricate instrument with patience and ease.
Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Duncan McCaskill, Sr. and five siblings, Jesse, Julia, Mary "May", Roberta and Grace; surviving are his wife of 48 years, Madeline "Lynn" (Kosmo) McCaskill and daughter, Erin McCaskill both of Piscataway and Myrtle Beach.
He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Funeral services will begin at 9AM in the Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road Piscataway NJ 08854 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Piscataway at 10:30AM.
Cremation will follow privately.
Duncan's cremated remains will be entombed in Resurrection Burial Park at a later date.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Friday from 4-8PM.
To leave condolences please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 5, 2019