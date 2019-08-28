|
|
In Loving Memory of
Dwight L. Norment
09/09/1959 - 08/28/2018
Dear Husband In Heaven
I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping,
I have you in my HEART.
Love you Always,
Your wife Kishia Norment , children Te'Nasia Washington & Namir Norment (baby boy) GORGEOUS IKE!!!
Published in Courier News on Aug. 28, 2019