In Loving Memory of

Dwight L. Norment

09/09/1959 - 08/28/2018

Dear Husband In Heaven

I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping,

I have you in my HEART.

Love you Always,

Your wife Kishia Norment , children Te'Nasia Washington & Namir Norment (baby boy) GORGEOUS IKE!!!
Published in Courier News on Aug. 28, 2019
