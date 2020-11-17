Earl E. Hague
Chattanooga, TN - Earl Ellwood Hague, born December 15, 1932 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He spent most of his life in New Jersey until the most recent two years where he abided with his children in Tennessee. He was a longtime employee of Quaker Oats Company in New Jersey where he worked with the maintenance crew. He attended school until the 8th grade and was loved by a large close family. Everyone who knew him, knew of his bombastic happy personality and most generous heart. Although he was deaf, he lived in his siblings world of the speaking and would talk and communicate as best he could. He would give his most prized clothing or newest cars to them without hesitation if they needed something. He was an avid bowler and very successful. He belonged to several leagues. He was very active in NJ in the deaf community and had many deaf friends. While in Tennessee, he participated in the PACE program for the elderly. He loved the interaction daily with the community and they loved him as well. He also enjoyed attending Harvest Ministries for the deaf when he was able.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Ruth Hague, his father and mother, Earl Hague Sr. and Charlotte Hague, his siblings, Warren Hague, Robert Hague, Janet Hibbitts, and Fred Hague.
He is survived by his children, Ron Hague and his wife Linda, and Ruth M. Smith, both from Chattanooga TN; his siblings, Frank Hague of Myrtle Beach, SC, Betty Jean Bumback of Surprise, AZ, Charlotte Hague of Levittown, PA, and Tom Hague of Roosevelt, NJ; his grandchildren, Greg and Brandy Smith of Salt Lake City, UT, Darrell and Kim Smith of Birchwood, TN and Stephanie Smith of Ooltewah, TN; and his great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Thea, Asher and Elijah Smith of Salt Lake City, UT. He also has many nieces and nephews who adored him.
He will be greatly missed by many people, although he had difficulties adjusting to a hearing world, he surely left his mark on all those whose paths crossed his!
Visitation will be 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 in the chapel at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27, North Brunswick, NJ, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
