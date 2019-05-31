|
|
In Loving Memory
EARL G. RUMPF, JR.
ENTERED INTO ETERNAL REST 35 YEARS AGO,
AT THE AGE OF 52 ON MAY 31, 1984
"We never lose those we give to God. May you always
walk in sunshine and God's Love around you flow,
for the happiness you gave us, no one will ever
know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did
not go alone; a part of us went with you, the day God
called you home. A million times we've needed you.
A million times we've cried. If love could only have
saved you, you never would have died."
HE WAS FAITHFULLY DEDICATED TO HIS FAMILY,
FRIENDS, AND ALL WHO SOUGHT HIS
HELP AND GUIDANCE
SADLY MISSED BY LOVING WIFE, MARGE,
DEVOTED CHILDREN, GAIL AND DAVID
Published in Home News Tribune on May 31, 2019