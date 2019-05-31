Resources
Earl G. Rumpf Jr.

EARL G. RUMPF, JR.

ENTERED INTO ETERNAL REST 35 YEARS AGO,

AT THE AGE OF 52 ON MAY 31, 1984



"We never lose those we give to God. May you always

walk in sunshine and God's Love around you flow,

for the happiness you gave us, no one will ever

know. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did

not go alone; a part of us went with you, the day God

called you home. A million times we've needed you.

A million times we've cried. If love could only have

saved you, you never would have died."



HE WAS FAITHFULLY DEDICATED TO HIS FAMILY,

FRIENDS, AND ALL WHO SOUGHT HIS

HELP AND GUIDANCE

SADLY MISSED BY LOVING WIFE, MARGE,

DEVOTED CHILDREN, GAIL AND DAVID
Published in Home News Tribune on May 31, 2019
