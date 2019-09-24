|
|
Earl L. Gettinger
Dunellen - Earl L. Gettinger, 78, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park in Edison.
He was born in Adrian, PA and had resided in Dunellen more than 50 years. Earl had worked as a school custodian at the Valley View School and the Bayberry School in Watchung for 21 years. He retired in 2013.
He served his country in the US Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a former member of American Legion Post No. 119 in Dunellen and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
He was the husband of Susann M. Lehlbach Gettinger; father of two sons, Daniel Gettinger (Carole) and Joseph Gettinger; and a daughter, Melissa Gorski. He was the grandfather of three grandchildren and the brother of Esther Lehlbach and Lillian Wolf.
Private arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home in Dunellen. To send condolences or to sign the guestbook, visit www.mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 24, 2019