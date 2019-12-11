Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar A. Walters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar A. Walters Obituary
Edgar A. Walters

Manville - Edgar A. Walters, entered into the Kingdom of God on December 7, 2019. Born in Portage, PA, May 25, 1939 to his late parents, Peter Paul Walters and Margaret Lester Walters.

Ed was an avid outdoorsman. He and the "Love of His Life" as he called his wife, Lucille, were happily married for over thirty two years, marrying on December 31, 1987, New Year's Eve.

The couple enjoyed many trips together, traveling across the Unites States three times and had their adventures featured in the newspaper. They also enjoyed concerts, dancing, and going to parties. Ed was a fun guy and loved by everyone who knew him.

A Korean War Veteran, he served his country honorably in the United States Army.

"My dear husband, I won't focus on the day you died, but on the thirty two years of love we shared."
Published in Courier News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -