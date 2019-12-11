|
|
Edgar A. Walters
Manville - Edgar A. Walters, entered into the Kingdom of God on December 7, 2019. Born in Portage, PA, May 25, 1939 to his late parents, Peter Paul Walters and Margaret Lester Walters.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman. He and the "Love of His Life" as he called his wife, Lucille, were happily married for over thirty two years, marrying on December 31, 1987, New Year's Eve.
The couple enjoyed many trips together, traveling across the Unites States three times and had their adventures featured in the newspaper. They also enjoyed concerts, dancing, and going to parties. Ed was a fun guy and loved by everyone who knew him.
A Korean War Veteran, he served his country honorably in the United States Army.
"My dear husband, I won't focus on the day you died, but on the thirty two years of love we shared."
Published in Courier News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019