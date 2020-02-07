|
Edgar A. Walters
Manville - On December 7, 2019, Edgar A. Walters, of Manville, NJ, passed away at the age of 80, following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends at the Lyons VA Medical Center New Jersey. He was the first son of Peter Paul Walters and Margaret Lester.
Ed was born in 1939 in Sonman, PA, and graduated from Portage High School, where he was proficient in both track and field and baseball. In June 1958 he enlisted in the US Army with his best friend Ron Myers. He served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged May 1961.
As a civilian Ed continued his life-long pursuit of exercise and physical challenges by rock climbing, cross-country skiing, kayaking and running 5K's. He was president of the men's softball league in South Plainfield for several years. In his later years he maintained walking as his main exercise, while keeping track of time and distance.
Ed was first married to Barbara Ann Myers of Scanlon Hill, PA. He will be fondly remembered by their three children, Patti (Albert) Huber, Joseph and John; by his grandchildren, Ali and Geni Huber; by his sister, Jenny Lou (Arthur) Aguinaldo and his brothers, Patrick (Joanne) and Theodore (Carol-deceased); by numerous nieces and nephews and by the Myers' family who were an essential part of his life. He was predeceased by his brother Peter (Elaine).
(Ed remarried. Refer to separate obituary published 12-11-19).
A Celebration of Life will be held this April in Portage, PA. Ed's ashes will be buried with his parents at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Lilly, PA.
