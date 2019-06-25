|
|
Edgar Van Benschoten
Summit - Edgar Van Benschoten, age 88, passed away on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Overlook Hospital in Summit NJ. Born in Plainfield, Edgar had grown up in Dunellen and has resided in Warren for over 60 years. Edgar received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Rutgers College in New Brunswick, NJ.
Edgar proudly served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean Conflict.
Prior to his retirement in 1989 Edgar worked as a Professional Engineer for NJ Bell/ Verizon in Newark and then Basking Ridge for over thirty years. He and his team at NJ Bell were instrumental in the development of the 908 area code and Sports Phone.
After his retirement Edgar loved to travel with his loving wife Mary. Each year they would choose a different location to explore. Edgar enjoyed playing the piano. Although he could not read music, he could play any song by ear. He also was an avid gardener and would spend lots of time tending to his plants in his vegetable garden. Most of all Edgar loved spending time with his four grandchildren, especially watching them play sports.
His beloved wife of 53 years Mary J. Van Benschoten predeceased him in 2010.
He is survived by his son Craig Van Benschoten and his wife Lynn of Point Pleasant and a daughter Kris Kupersmith and her husband Paul. He is also survived by four grandchildren Erick, Amy, Kurt and Ella.
A visitation will be held on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm with a funeral service at 7 pm. The interment will be held on Friday at Schuylkill Memorial Park in Schuylkill Haven, PA.
Published in Courier News on June 25, 2019