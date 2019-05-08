|
|
Edith F. Rainford
Edison - Edith F. Rainford, 89, passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Whispering Knolls Assisted Living.
Born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland to the late Elmer and Florence Staton, Edith settled to Edison in 1949 after marrying her late husband, E. Warren.
A full-time mother and caregiver, Edith initially worked with New Jersey Bell telephone company as a switch operator. After having children, she then worked as a crossing guard for the Edison Township Police Department for many years. Edith also worked as an Avon representative, a childcare provider for the after-care program at Martin Luther King School and a poll worker during elections.
Edith was a founding member of the First Baptist Church in South Plainfield, participating in the choir, bible studies and many church events. She enjoyed spending time gardening, ceramics, bowling, walking and volunteer work. Edith will forever be remembered as a kind, caring, loving person, to her family and all people she came into contact with. She never missed a birthday, anniversary or holiday, making them very special always.
Predeceased by her husband, E. Warren Rainford and two sons, Brian and James Rainford; surviving are her seven children, Paul Rainford and wife Luzka, Pat Schaefer and husband Don, Susan Campbell and husband Jimmy, Janet Rainford, John Rainford and wife Kelly, Peggy Kurfehs and husband Joe and Nancy Kelly and husband Will; twenty one grandchildren, Paul, Jackie, Michelle, Lisa, Valerie, Jessica, Donny, Leah, Kasey, McKenzie, John, Dylan, Heather, Jake, Joey, Casey, Sydney, Kaitlyn, Liam, Taylor and Colleen; sixteen great grandchildren Cheyenne, Tristan, Siena, Vance, Dean, Analyse, Troy, Dominick, Graham, Gabriella, Wyatt, Julianna, Rafo, Veronica, Amelia and Layla.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4-8PM at the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080. Funeral services will begin on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 9am followed by a service at the First Baptist Church of South Plainfield at 10am.
Burial will follow in Hillside of Samptown, South Plainfield.
Published in Courier News on May 8, 2019