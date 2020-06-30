Edith F. Warfield
Coatesville, PA - Edith F. Warfield, 91, of Coatesville, PA, formerly of Metuchen and Island Heights, New Jersey, peacefully passed away at her daughter's home surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J Warfield with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. She was born in Royersford, PA on April 22, 1929, and was the only child of the late Richard T. Nietzold and Wally M. Nietzold.
Edith was a 1946 graduate of Metuchen High School in Metuchen, NJ. After graduation, she obtained a position with the Elizabethtown Gas Company in the accounting department. While raising her children, Edith volunteered as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, PTA officer, and helped pattern a young child who was eventually able to walk. After raising her children, she re-joined the workforce and held the position of assistant librarian at Franklin Middle School followed by an administrative assistant position to the principal of Campbell Elementary School from which she retired after many years of distinguished service and entered retirement in 1988.
After retirement, Edith and Walter moved to Island Height's NJ where Edith became involved in several civic and historical associations: Island Heights Cultural and Heritage Association, garden club, and providing support for seniors in their everyday life. In addition to this, she worked tirelessly supporting her husband's endeavors including the Ocean County String Band, S.C.O.R.E., the Metuchen High School Reunion committee of 1945, and the establishment of Living Landscapes.
Edith was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral of Metuchen, NJ until 1990 and she attended St. Joseph's Church in Toms River, NJ until moving to Pennsylvania in 2016.
Edith was well-travelled and well-read. She enjoyed many lifelong friendships. Edith and Walter were a very fun-loving couple and enjoyed humor. Edith always played the "Laurel" to Walter's "Hardy".
Edith is survived by her three children: Linda Warfield of Geneva, Illinois, Kenneth Warfield of Barnegat, NJ, Mary Warfield and husband Chuck Hossack, Jr. of Coatesville, as well as six grandchildren: Brad Rosenberg and his wife, Erica; Blake Rosenberg and his wife, Kathleen, Jack Brennan Warfield , Sean Ward, Allison Ward , Haley Arrowood, and three great-grandchildren: Jaxson Rosenberg, Olivia Rosenberg and Lola Rosenberg. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel R. Warfield and her husband, Walter J. Warfield.
Family was of the utmost importance to Edith and she treasured time spent with her husband, as well as, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Edith's nurturing personality made her a mother figure to many beyond her immediate family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:15 AM at the St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, 32 Elm Ave, Metuchen, NJ 08840 followed by a private inurnment at the Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen, NJ. Please note masks and social distancing are required at the funeral mass.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.