Edith Hansen
Edith Hansen, 95, died on Sunday December 8, 2019 at The Chelsea at Forsgate. Edith was born in South Brunswick, she resided in East Brunswick for most of her life before moving to Rossmoor, Monroe Township and then to Chelsea at Forsgate. Edith was a homemaker; she was active in the Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edith is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Hansen, son-in-law, Frederick Holsten, grandson, Cory Holsten and her four sisters.
Edith is survived by her two sons; Clifford Hansen and his wife Carol of East Brunswick, Gary Hansen and his wife of Linda of East Brunswick, his daughter, Carol Holsten and her husband Frederick of Monroe Township, her brother, Alex Gottiaux of Arcadia, FL., her sister, Joan Holsten of FL., nine grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
A private cremation was entrusted to the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home Inc. Interment of cremated remains will be in Dayton Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on Dec. 9, 2019