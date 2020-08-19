Edith L Cavallo
Fords - Edith L Cavallo, 79, of Fords, passed peacefully Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Haven Hospice Unit at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Newark NJ, she had resided in Fords since 1968.
She was an avid beach goer, having a summer home in Toms River, she also enjoyed bowling in various leagues at Majestic Lanes. She loved playing bingo, boardwalk games at the Jersey shore and going to Atlantic City. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph J Cavallo Jr., who died in 2018, her dear parents Louis and Julie Rinaldi, and her brothers; Sonny and Joey Rinaldi.
She leaves behind her three beloved sons, Ralph J Cavallo III and his wife Kathleen of Beachwood, Michael Cavallo and his wife Kathy Jean of Hillsborough and Joey Cavallo of Toms River, her 6 beloved grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords, entombment will follow in the Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
