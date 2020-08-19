1/
Edith L. Cavallo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith L Cavallo

Fords - Edith L Cavallo, 79, of Fords, passed peacefully Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Haven Hospice Unit at the JFK Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Newark NJ, she had resided in Fords since 1968.

She was an avid beach goer, having a summer home in Toms River, she also enjoyed bowling in various leagues at Majestic Lanes. She loved playing bingo, boardwalk games at the Jersey shore and going to Atlantic City. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ralph J Cavallo Jr., who died in 2018, her dear parents Louis and Julie Rinaldi, and her brothers; Sonny and Joey Rinaldi.

She leaves behind her three beloved sons, Ralph J Cavallo III and his wife Kathleen of Beachwood, Michael Cavallo and his wife Kathy Jean of Hillsborough and Joey Cavallo of Toms River, her 6 beloved grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords, entombment will follow in the Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at www.stjude.org.

For directions or to send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Liturgy
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Flynn & Son Funeral Home - Fords

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved