Edith Phelps, 66, of Acton, MA, May 10, 2020. Beloved aunt of Nora and Max McElroy and Joe, Jacob, Jeremy and Jason Didyoung. Sister of Ellen (Phelps) Didyoung. Sister-in-law of Tanya Zucconi and her spouse, Brenda Cole. Preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Ellen (Beasley) Phelps, sister Erin Phelps, and brother-in-law, Bob Didyoung. Edith passed away at home after a brief illness. A lover of music, as a listener, and in earlier days, as a performer - locally, regionally, and overseas with her church. Edith loved her family and friends dearly, always inquiring about them even when her ability to stay in touch was challenged. Edith moved to Acton, MA in 2018, after years in NJ, establishing new friends and interests, and thoroughly enjoying being closer to her family. In warmer weather she would go on lunch dates with Tanya, and they would feast on a meal while taking in the local sites, from the comfort of the car. A moveable feast, in a way. The youngest of three girls, Edith was born in Tonawanda, NY on December 19, 1953 to Richard and Ellen (Beasley) Phelps. Edith graduated from Douglas College in 1976, and lived in Atlanta, GA and Dunellen, NJ before coming North to Massachusetts. Edith worked in telecommunications for years, before the advent of the Internet. Edith retired early, to focus on her health and family, whom she visited regularly at the holidays and for special events. A service in celebration of Edith's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make someone smile - Edith had the most lovely smile and she shared it freely. Acton Funeral Home (978) 263-5333
Published in Courier News from May 26 to May 27, 2020