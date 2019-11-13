Services
Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Schott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Schott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Schott Obituary
Edith Schott

Perth Amboy - Edith Schott, 99 of Perth Amboy passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

Born in Perth Amboy, she was a lifelong resident.

Surviving are her children, Sonya Pierce and her husband Ralph of Orange, TX, Gregory Schott and his wife Janet of Colonia and Paul Schott of Perth Amboy. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Titania and Lydia Pierce, Jessica, Joseph and Jeffrey Schott.

Funeral services and interment were private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -