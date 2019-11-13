|
Edith Schott
Perth Amboy - Edith Schott, 99 of Perth Amboy passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.
Born in Perth Amboy, she was a lifelong resident.
Surviving are her children, Sonya Pierce and her husband Ralph of Orange, TX, Gregory Schott and his wife Janet of Colonia and Paul Schott of Perth Amboy. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Titania and Lydia Pierce, Jessica, Joseph and Jeffrey Schott.
Funeral services and interment were private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019