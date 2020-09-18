Edmund S. Palagyi



Hillsborough - Edmund S. Palagyi, 84, of Hillsborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at home with his family at his side.



Ed was born in Nagy Bari, Czechoslovakia (n/k/a Hungary) on September 4, 1936 to the late Steve and Vilma Palagyi. Raised in Nagy Bari, he arrived in America in 1948. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant from the United States Air Force where he proudly served from 1954 to 1958, as an aircraft mechanic. After his discharge, he worked at Somerset Technologies in Somerset, NJ for 30 years as a master electrician.



Ed was an active member of the Manville Reformed Church where he served as an elder for several years as well as a lay preacher. He enjoyed spending his leisure time with family, travelling, and taking photos and videos. Ed was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



He was a recipient of the "Maude Dahme Award" conferred upon him by the State of NJ Commission of Holocaust Education for his years of speaking and educating groups in Holocaust and Genocide studies.



Mr. Palagyi is survived by his beloved wife Mary Irene of 61 years; daughter and son-in-law Deborah and William Fedak of Hillsborough, NJ, and his daughter and son-in-law Judith and Ronald Jasinski of Raritan Township, NJ; his brother and sister-in-law Otto and Carol Palagyi of Hillsborough, NJ. He is also survived by his loving granddaughters Brittany and Dana Fedak and Erica Jasinski, as well as, a niece, nephew and 3 great nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11am at the Manville Reformed Church, 238 South Fifth Avenue, Manville, NJ 08835. Burial will be at New Cemetery, Somerville, NJ.



Visiting hours will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm and Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10am to 10:30am at the Fucillo and Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Adult Day Center of Somerset County, 872 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store