|
|
Mrs. Edna Bubrow
Hainesport - Mrs. Edna Bubrow passed away peacefully on Friday evening at the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice center in Mount Holly. She was 96 years old.
Mrs. Bubrow was born in Newark and came to the New Brunswick area as a young lady. She graduated from New Brunswick High School and went on to work for NJ Bell. She moved to Kendall Park in 1960 where she and her husband, John raised their four children.
She was a longtime parishioner of both St. Joseph's Church in New Brunswick and St. Augustine's in Kendall Park. Mrs. Bubrow worked for a number of years in an administrative capacity at The Princeton University Library and the Rutgers University Library of Science and Medicine in Piscataway. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles but time with her family was valued most.
She was predeceased by her beloved infant son, John, in 1947; and husband John in 1973. She was also predeceased by her loving younger sister Frances Peterson in 1990, with whom she was very close.
Mrs. Bubrow is survived by her children Jonathan Bubrow and his wife Linda of Florida, Jeffrey Bubrow of Pennsylvania, Janet Haney of Florida and Joyce Campbell and her husband Christopher of Hainesport.
She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren Elizabeth, Jonathan, Jeffrey, Kristina, Natalie, Stephanie, Steven, Christopher, Kelly and Alexandra, 3 great grandchildren Sadie, Penelope and Luce, and her 1 great-great grandchild Lux.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Joseph Church in New Brunswick. The family will greet guests at church starting at 9 AM. Committal services will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Contributions in Mrs. Bubrow's name may be made online or mailed to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019