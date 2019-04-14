Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Conklin United Methodist Church
South River, NJ
View Map
South River - Edna "Eileen" Connelly Martynovych, age 68 of South River, passed away Friday April 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Woodbury, she had lived in South River for many years. Before her retirement, Eileen worked for AAA in Woodbridge as a sales representative. She was a member of the Conklin United Methodist Church in South River.

She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Thelma Connelly and her son Greg Martynovych.

Surviving are her beloved husband of 47 years Serge, her daughter Allison Martyn-Pober and her husband Adam, her brothers Robert and Wayne Connelly, her sister Beverly Connelly, and many other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 10:00am at Conklin United Methodist Church in South River. Burial will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery.

Calling hours at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River, will be Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm.

In lieu of flowers donations in Eileen's name may be made to the PO Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
