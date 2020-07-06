Edna E. Staehs



Formerly of Carteret - Edna Elizabeth Staehs, nee McCabe, 88, formerly of Jersey City and Carteret, passed on July 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Clifford, in 2003 and her son, Richard, in 2015, as well as by her parents, Edward and Catherine (Barrett) McCabe and brothers, Owen(Lanoka Harbor), Raymond, who died during World War II, Kenneth (Jersey City), Robert (Tarpon Springs, Fl), Edward(Denver, CO) and Vincent (Morganville). She is survived by three granddaughters, Ashley, Taylor and Alexea, and will be deeply missed by her loving sister, Catherine (Richard) Zbyszynski of Bayonne and niece and caretaker, Cathy (Dan) Brennan of Sea Girt, both of whom will always cherish their girls' trip to Ireland and London, and her nephew, Richard (Geri) of Delaware and many other nieces and nephews.



Growing up in Jersey City, Edna attended St. Paul's Grammar School (Greenville) and St. Dominic's Academy (Class of 1950) and was a devout Catholic. Edna had many, many life-long friends, most especially the Koshney and Sanfillipo families. Edna's home was always open, where she welcomed all to sit and enjoy a cup of tea (or beer) and talk for hours, and hosted innumerable holidays, parties and impromptu backyard of weekend gatherings. Edna resided in Jersey City until moving to Carteret in the 1970s, where she was a member of St. Joseph's Parish. She became a resident of St. Ann's Home for the Aged in 2016, relocating to Coral Harbor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Neptune, in 2019 for hospice care, where she resided until her passing.



Private Funeral Services were held with Entombment at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum in Colonia, under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.









