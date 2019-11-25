Resources
Edna Margaret (McNeal) Summerer

Old Bridge - Edna Margaret (McNeal) Summerer, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Summerhill Nursing Home, Old Bridge. She was 83.

Born in Newark, she resided in South Amboy before relocating to Old Bridge seven years ago.

She was predeceased by her husband, William, and sister, Jacklin Hills.

Surviving are her three sons, William and his wife, Verna, of Cross Plains, TN, Michael and his wife, Mary, of Sayreville, and Kevin of South Amboy; her brother, John McNeal of South Amboy; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were entrusted to CREMATION SERVICES OF CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, East Brunswick. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemo rialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
