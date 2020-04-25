Services
Edna May Tietz

Edna May Tietz Obituary
Edna May Tietz

East Brunswick - Edna May Tietz of East Brunswick, NJ passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020. She was 104 years old. She was a lifelong resident of East Brunswick, NJ. Edna was a loving wife, homemaker, and mother. Predeceased by her beloved husband of over 40 years

Gus H. Tietz, Edna is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law John and Toni Tietz of West Trenton, NJ; grandson Jon Tietz and his wife Emily, and adored great-granddaughter Jolie. The private service will take at the Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown, NJ. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
