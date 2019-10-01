Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna "Midge" (Bara) Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna "Midge" (Bara) Rice Obituary
Edna (Bara) Rice "Midge"

South River - Edna (Bara) Rice "Midge" passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at home. She was 93.

She was born in and a life-long resident of South River.

Edna was a life-long parishioner of St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, South River.

She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Bara in 1951, and Josephine Bara Swinski in 2009, and her step-father, Walter Swinski in 1992.

Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Walter; son, Kenneth of South River; daughter, Dorothy Rice-Oliver and her husband, Allen, of South River; six grandchildren, Adam, Arjuna, Brett and Sean Rice, and James and Allen Oliver, and ten great-grandchildren, Ian, Zahra, Mira, Myla, Maren, Roman, Brittney, Penny, Jack and Brady.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:15 am, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 2nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at the funeral home. For directions to the funeral home please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In Edna's name, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Building Fund, 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now