|
|
Edna (Bara) Rice "Midge"
South River - Edna (Bara) Rice "Midge" passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at home. She was 93.
She was born in and a life-long resident of South River.
Edna was a life-long parishioner of St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, South River.
She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Bara in 1951, and Josephine Bara Swinski in 2009, and her step-father, Walter Swinski in 1992.
Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Walter; son, Kenneth of South River; daughter, Dorothy Rice-Oliver and her husband, Allen, of South River; six grandchildren, Adam, Arjuna, Brett and Sean Rice, and James and Allen Oliver, and ten great-grandchildren, Ian, Zahra, Mira, Myla, Maren, Roman, Brittney, Penny, Jack and Brady.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:15 am, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 2nd, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, at the funeral home. For directions to the funeral home please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In Edna's name, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Building Fund, 30 Jackson Street, South River, NJ 08882.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 1, 2019