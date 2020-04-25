|
Edward A. Kilheeney
North Brunswick - Edward A. Kilheeney died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 52.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Edward F. and Carolyn V. (Markette) Kilheeney, he was raised in Monroe Township and lived there before moving to North Brunswick in 1988. He was a security technician and project manager for Tritech Associates, Inc. of Manasquan for the past 20 years.
Edward was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick. He was a board member of the North Brunswick Baseball and Softball Association and coached all three of his children in baseball and softball for 15 years.
Surviving are his wife Carolyn (Zinke) Kilheeney; his children - Bradley E, Kilheeney, Cassie P. Kilheeney and Drew J. Kilheeney; and his sister Kimberly Gburski of Chandler, Arizona.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020