Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kilheeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Kilheeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Kilheeney Obituary
Edward A. Kilheeney

North Brunswick - Edward A. Kilheeney died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home in North Brunswick. He was 52.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Edward F. and Carolyn V. (Markette) Kilheeney, he was raised in Monroe Township and lived there before moving to North Brunswick in 1988. He was a security technician and project manager for Tritech Associates, Inc. of Manasquan for the past 20 years.

Edward was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick. He was a board member of the North Brunswick Baseball and Softball Association and coached all three of his children in baseball and softball for 15 years.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn (Zinke) Kilheeney; his children - Bradley E, Kilheeney, Cassie P. Kilheeney and Drew J. Kilheeney; and his sister Kimberly Gburski of Chandler, Arizona.

Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -