Chubenko Funeral Home
625 Port Reading Ave.
Port Reading, NJ 07064
(732) 634-2818
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Edward A. Lagamorsino Obituary
Edward A. Lagamorsino

Port Reading - Edward A. Lagomarsino Jr., 87 of Port Reading passed away Saturday March 14th at his home with his loving family by his side.

Born in Bayonne, Edward lived in Port Reading for many years. He was a self employed butcher for many years and retired from the Shop Rite of Carteret where he also worked as a butcher. Edward proudly served his country during the Korean War with the United States Air Force. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, Port Reading where he was an usher for many years, a member of the Port Reading Knights of Columbus Don Bosco Council, and the Woodbridge American Legion.

He is predeceased by his brother Joseph and a sister Marie. Edward is survived by his loving wife of sixty six years Theresa (Thiele), devoted children Edward R. Lagomarsino, Susan Lagomarsino, Steven Lagomarsino and his wife Tara, Dennis Lagomarsino and his wife Mimma, four grandchildren Vincent, Nicolas, Thomas and Gianna.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9am March 18th from the CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 625 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Resurrection from St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church with private cremation immediately following.

Visitation will be Tuesday 3pm ~ 7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

To send condolences please visit www.Chubenkofh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020
