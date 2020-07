Edward A. WattsDoylestown, PA - Edward A. Watts of Doylestown, PA passed away on May 10, 2020. He was 82 years old. He was a lifelong New Brunswick-area resident. Edward's funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, July 20, 2020, 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown, NJ followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ. The funeral is under the direction of Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com