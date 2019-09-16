Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
Edward A. Zamajtuk Obituary
Edward A. Zamajtuk

Carteret - Edward A. Zamajtuk, 73, of Carteret died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Raritan Bay MC in Perth Amboy. Born in Jersey City, he lived in Carteret for the past 47 years. He was employed as a longshoreman with Time DC in Carteret for 26 years before his retirement. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. as well as a supportive member towards the implementation and creation of the POW Flag and its organization. He was very interested in antique cars and had a passion for sailing and belonged to many clubs in those fields.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Beatrice (Hadden) Zamajtuk.

He is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 49 years, Dawn A. Zamajtuk (Cullinane); his son, Jason Edward Zamajtuk and his wife, Lara, of Gainesville, FL; his daughter, Renee Jo Anne Edwards and her husband, Michael J. Edwards, of New Market, AL; and six amazing grandchildren, Kyle and Kayla Zamajtuk; and Montana, Abigayle, Garrett and Brody Edwards. Also survived by his his sister, Glennii Ferguson, his brother, Charles Glover as well as several nieces and nephews.

Eddie was a kind and wonderful person who was always willing to lend a hand and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We will meet at 9:30 AM at the funeral home and a service will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 PM to 9 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 16, 2019
