Edward Abrams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Abrams

South River - Edward Abrams Sr, 78, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He joins in heaven his loving wife Joyce, his son Edward Jr., his mother Olga, his father William, and his sister Patricia.

Born in Oak Tree (Edison), NJ he lived there before moving to South River in 1968 when he married Joyce Bodnar and raised their family. Edward worked for Ford Motor Company in Edison 27 years before retiring in 1997. He enjoyed socializing at flea markets, telling jokes and stories, spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. But above all, Ed enjoyed spending time with and taking care of his family.

As an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army Edward was a cook, driver, and expert marksman. He was especially proud of his high trainfire trophy.

Surviving are his two daughters, Cheryl and Jennifer, son-in-law Ronald, granddaughter Jeanna, and sister Christine. He will also be missed by his grand-pups Silver and Smokey.

Edward will be laid to rest privately in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved