Edward Albert StathamEdward Albert Statham (77), born in Plainfield, NJ, passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home in Puyallup, WA after a long illness.He was born on March 24, 1943, son Albert E. and Elizabeth M. Statham.He is survived by spouse Marylene Statham; brother Stuart Statham; two daughters Lisa (Statham) Aversano and Deanna (Statham) Crowley; six stepchildren, 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.Ed inherited a lyric tenor voice and sang in the Boys Choir, Crescent Ave. Church. While at Plainfield High School ('61), he played varsity tennis and was the "Entrée" sports editor. He graduated from Lafayette College, B.S. in Economics ('65). At AT&T, he managed writers who developed training.Ed married soulmate Marylene. In their 37 years, they enjoyed travel, golf and gatherings. Ed served humanity as a volunteer. He was a loving man who gave his all for others, e.g., a lay speaker at his church, Lewiston, ID. He was a good role model and hard worker who loved friends and family.Always the optimist, his words: "Another day above ground, let us rejoice and be glad in it". See: www.forevermissed.com/edward-statham/